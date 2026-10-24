In Renmark, in Australia’s Riverland region, retiree Ian Andrews has more than 10,000 succulents. His five-year plan to propagate plants turned into a passion, ABC News reports.

Garden after retirement

Andrews said he had always been interested in plants, but was only able to fully devote himself to gardening after finishing work. He considers his garden a place to relax. Previously, the man was self-employed: the business he started 25 years ago often required him to work seven days a week.

According to Andrews, Australia’s climate, with cold and wet winters and drier summers, is favorable for many succulent families. He also noted that the soils and climate of the Riverland are similar to conditions in southern Africa, where many such plants originate.

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Care and demand

The gardener advises against keeping succulents indoors all the time: if a plant has been kept at home for a week, it can be taken outside for about a month. According to him, succulents are easier to care for and more undemanding. Sometimes they can look better after their owner has been away, as they have time to dry out.

Mike Megenan, chief executive of Greenlife Industry NSW & ACT, said plant sales in Australia exceed $3 billion. He linked the growth in demand for succulents over the past decade to changing living conditions: more and more people live in apartments and grow plants on balconies or in rooms. According to him, demand is also supported by younger buyers, while buying plants online is becoming increasingly common.

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