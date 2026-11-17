The Pentagon has failed to obtain a clean audit opinion for the ninth consecutive year following its annual review. The audit covered $4.9 trillion in assets and $5.2 trillion in liabilities, Breaking Defense reports.

Audit results

At the same time, the US Department of Defense received 12 clean audit opinions — one more than a year earlier. The Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund was added to the 11 entities that received such opinions last year.

The department expects that by February 2027, clean opinions will also be received by the Navy Working Capital Fund, the Defense Information Systems Agency General Fund, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. According to the Pentagon’s assessment, clean opinions will then cover 56% of assets and more than 90% of liabilities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Plan through 2028

Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst said the key change was a new audit strategy. It provides for reducing the number of separate financial statements from 25 to eight and engaging external auditors.

In fiscal year 2027, the Pentagon plans to obtain clean opinions for the Department of Defense Working Capital Fund, US Transportation Command, as well as the Air Force, Army, and Navy working capital funds and several smaller defense agencies. In fiscal year 2028, the department plans to focus on the Department of Defense General Fund, which combines the remaining components. Hurst also expects the Navy to receive a clean opinion on its General Fund in fiscal year 2027, which is intended to support the Pentagon’s goal of a clean opinion for the entire department in 2028.

Read us on