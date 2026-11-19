In the United States, the Pentagon has no comprehensive long-term plan to address munitions shortages, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found. As The Hill reports, auditors presented their findings in a new report and noted that the U.S. Department of Defense has taken steps to increase stockpiles but has not set long-term goals, strategies, or ways to assess progress.

Lack of a responsible office

The GAO also said that the Pentagon has no separate office empowered to improve munitions stockpiles. According to the auditors, this makes it difficult to assess whether munitions production efforts meet the needs of the entire department.

The report emphasizes that reliable stocks of bombs, missiles, and torpedoes are a component of military readiness. At the same time, the Pentagon has long faced problems with munitions stockpiles, and the conflict with Iran in 2026 has intensified these difficulties.

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Missile expenditures during the conflict

According to the publication, at the start of the war with Iran, which began on February 28, the United States used a significant portion of its long-range cruise missiles and interceptor missiles. In March, it was reported that U.S. forces had expended at least 850 Tomahawk missiles during the first month of Operation Epic Fury. Estimates indicate that the Pentagon has only a few thousand such missiles left.

In August, Reuters reported that the U.S. Army had used “virtually all” of its global stockpile of long-range missiles, including ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles. Acting U.S. Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao also told a Senate hearing that his service had reprogrammed and used missiles he described as expired.

The GAO recommended that the U.S. secretary of defense prepare an overarching plan to improve stockpiles, link production and funding to the department’s needs, designate a responsible office, and introduce regular reviews of stockpiles across the military services.

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