In the United States, the F-35 fighter program office cannot reliably track thousands of spare parts undergoing maintenance or repair. As of March 2026, the program’s accounting system lacked data on more than 17,000 F-35 Lightning II components with an estimated value of $1.3 billion. Taking into account missing cost information and other expenses for acquiring parts, this amount could reach $2.5 billion.

This is stated in a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, Breaking Defense reports. Auditors noted that without accurate data in the property accounting system and proper inventory procedures, the U.S. Department of Defense will lack the information needed to maintain combat readiness and reliable financial reporting.

Incomplete contractor data

The problem is linked, in particular, to incomplete accounting data from contractors that are not regularly integrated into the program’s logistics system. The Enterprise Logistics Management System can record inventory changes in real time, but it does not interact with the property management systems of Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney. The U.S. Government Accountability Office first reported this problem in 2022; as of August 2026, it had not been resolved.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The program office receives data from contractors periodically. For the shared parts pool, these submissions are made quarterly, so some accounting records may be more than three months out of date. At the same time, the office has no procedures for verifying the accuracy of this information before entering it into the system. In the December 2025 submission, serial numbers were included in only 29% of records, while national stock numbers were included in 43%. Some parts were listed at a price of one cent or less, which, according to auditors, may indicate data errors.

Inventory check through 2027

Since fiscal year 2020, the program office has spent at least $17 million on inventories, but the latest inspection did not fully confirm the physical presence of parts or the consistency of records with actual inventory. In 2023, the U.S. Government Accountability Office also reported that the prime contractor had lost more than one million F-35 parts worth over $85 million between May 2018 and October 2022.

The U.S. Department of Defense agreed with all four recommendations from the auditors, which call for stronger controls over reports of lost spare parts, as well as clearer procedures, training, and the allocation of responsibility for accounting for government property. The Defense Contract Audit Agency, together with the program office, is conducting a full inventory of F-35 parts, which is planned to be completed in March 2027.

Read us on