The Pentagon has limited support for trips by members of the US Congress and their staff to military facilities in the US Central Command area of responsibility. As Fortune reports, Democratic Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy said that last month the Department of Defense did not allow him to visit Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and meet with military leadership.

According to The Atlantic, Republican Senator from Iowa Joni Ernst was also denied access for a visit to the base at approximately the same time. She did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment. Murphy called the refusal part of a coordinated Pentagon campaign that, in his view, is intended to conceal the consequences and the true cost of the war with Iran.

Hegseth’s memorandum

In March, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a memorandum intended to further restrict trips by members of Congress and their staff to the US Central Command area of responsibility if they require departmental support. The document stated that such support would not be provided without the secretary’s approval.

Evelyn Farkas, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, told Fortune that the restrictions raise suspicions about a lack of transparency and attempts to obstruct congressional oversight. According to her, lawmakers have traditionally visited military facilities during conflicts, including to assess the military’s needs and make decisions on targeted funding.

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Security and access to information

Elizabeth Dent, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, noted that the Pentagon may have legitimate reasons to restrict such visits. Hosting congressional delegations requires aircraft, personnel and security measures, and in a combat zone these resources may be needed by the military.

At the same time, Dent noted that the restrictions remained in place after Operation Epic Fury ended in May. According to Fortune, until the current month, the last known US strike on Iran took place in September. In her view, this raises questions about whether the restrictions are linked to insufficient transparency.

The Pentagon is seeking an allocation of $1.5 trillion for fiscal year 2027 to modernize military infrastructure and replenish ammunition stocks spent in the Gulf conflict. Farkas believes that restricting lawmakers’ access could undermine Congress’s trust during the consideration of defense funding.

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