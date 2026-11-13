The US Department of Defense in Washington has renamed the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) the Superintelligence Office (SIO). As Breaking Defense reports, the name change does not entail a change in the department’s mission.

Terminological change

The Pentagon said the renaming aligns with President Donald Trump’s administration’s policy of replacing the term “artificial intelligence” with “superintelligence” in federal agencies. In September, Trump announced that federal agencies should use the term super intelligence, or SI, instead of AI. He explained that the word “artificial” creates the impression that the technology is not real.

The head of the new office, Cameron Stanley, said the department is moving from experimental prototypes to using the capabilities of “sovereign superintelligence” to ensure military superiority across all domains. At the same time, the term “superintelligence” is traditionally used in the technology community to refer to a hypothetical form of artificial general intelligence that surpasses human intelligence overall. Such systems do not currently exist.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Programs will continue operating

The Pentagon is actively introducing artificial intelligence technologies into military operations and the department’s internal processes. CDAO developed the GenAI.mil platform, which provides service members with access to commercial generative AI models.

The office’s portfolio also includes Maven Smart System, an AI-powered intelligence and targeting platform, and the War Data Platform, a central data hub previously known as Advana. The office also conducted training and experiments to integrate artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies across the defense department’s structures.

The US Department of Defense said that the transition to the SIO name will be extended over the coming weeks to digital systems, enterprise applications, and the headquarters of the department’s structures. Existing programs, industry solicitations, and defense partnerships will continue without interruption. The department has also launched the SI.mil domain, which will become the Superintelligence Office’s primary digital domain.

Read us on