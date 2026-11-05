The Pentagon has asked US state governors to submit proposals for hosting a new military base. A decision on the location of the facility is expected by June 2027, Breaking Defense reports. The search covers the entire country and is one of two US Department of Defense initiatives in military infrastructure.

Search for a location

Journalist Ashley Roque described the selection process in an episode of The Pentagon Buzz after speaking with Dale Marks. He is responsible for facilities and energy at the US Department of Defense. The Pentagon is specifically addressing governors, and the final decision is expected to determine the location of the new base within the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strengthening existing bases

At the same time, the department is developing the FORTRESS America initiative, aimed at reinforcing existing military facilities. According to the outlet, its goal is to strengthen bases against a broad range of threats. Private industry could potentially be involved in this work. Thus, FORTRESS America concerns existing bases, while the nationwide selection concerns the creation of a new facility.

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