The Pentagon has reduced the number of recognized religious affiliation codes for U.S. service members from 211 to 31. The Department of Defense called it an administrative streamlining of record-keeping, but the change drew criticism from religious freedom advocates, UPI reports.

New standardized codes

The U.S. Air Force also instructed service members to update their records in accordance with the new standardized list of codes. Of the 31 codes, 21 are assigned to Christian denominations. The list also retains agnosticism, the Baha'i Faith, Buddhism, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, Sikhism, as well as the categories “no religion” and “other religion.”

Richard Anderson, the U.S. Air Force assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs, said the standardization is needed by the chaplain corps to obtain accurate demographic data and provide service members with support that takes their beliefs into account. At the same time, the Air Force clarified that service members will not be limited to the standardized list when selecting a religious affiliation for their dog tags.

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Derek S. Jones, executive director of the Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty, agreed that the list needed revision but said there could have been more codes. According to him, after the initial reduction to about 20 entries, the list has already been expanded, and its review is ongoing.

Reaction from rights advocates

Mikey Weinstein, founder and president of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, said that the requirement to update data on religious beliefs could create risks for service members whose beliefs, in his view, are not accepted by senior command. His organization represents more than 100,000 service members of various faiths, as well as people with no religious affiliation, secularists, humanists, atheists and agnostics.

Criticism intensified amid monthly televised Christian prayer services that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth holds at the Pentagon. At one such service, he hosted Pastor Doug Wilson, who calls himself a Christian nationalist; his statements have been criticized over ties to the white supremacist movement. Weinstein believes the new procedure may contradict constitutional guarantees of religious freedom.

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