According to The Independent, the US Pentagon is in early-stage discussions about a possible $15 billion federal loan to California-based defense startup Hadrian Automation. The company’s investors include venture fund 1789 Capital, whose partner became Donald Trump Jr. after Donald Trump’s victory in the November 2024 election.

If approved in the stated amount, the financing would become one of the largest government loans in US history. According to ProPublica, the sum is approximately twice Hadrian’s valuation during its summer fundraising round and ten times larger than the biggest loan issued under the Pentagon’s recent expansion of its lending program.

Funds may be directed toward automated factories

According to documents and interviews reviewed by ProPublica, the loan is planned to be used to build 12 automated factories together with other defense and commercial companies. These facilities are expected to increase production of ammunition, drones, and high-precision components.

The funding may be provided through the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital. Congress created this unit under the Joe Biden administration to strengthen domestic supply chains amid competition with China, while prohibiting it from funding purely military projects. Pentagon documents state that Hadrian’s factories will focus on military munitions and components but will be able to quickly switch to commercial production.

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Pentagon denies influence of political ties

Pentagon representatives denied that the political ties of investors influence funding decisions. At the same time, the department did not confirm the $15 billion amount and described the negotiations with Hadrian as being at an early stage. A White House representative also told ProPublica that Hadrian was the first to approach the Pentagon.

1789 Capital said it holds a minority stake in Hadrian without disclosing its size and does not interfere in decisions on government contracts. Alan Garten, Donald Trump Jr.’s lawyer, said his client did not participate in Hadrian’s operations or negotiations over the federal loan.

Hadrian was founded in 2020. The company combines robotics with proprietary artificial intelligence-based software and says it aims to offset a shortage of skilled workers in aerospace and defense manufacturing. In March, the company received a commitment from the US Navy worth up to $900 million to produce submarine components.

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