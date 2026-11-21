US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly introduced new restrictions in Washington’s military relations with Canada. The move concerns a classified Pentagon directive circulated last week, Anadolu Agency reports, citing The Washington Post.

The Washington Post noted that it had not reviewed the text of the memorandum. Information about it was provided to the newspaper by officials familiar with the situation on condition of anonymity. One of the newspaper’s sources said that Canada would likely view the move as an insult.

Pentagon’s position

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the department is taking steps to ensure that engagement with Canada aligns with specific US defense objectives. According to him, the directive will not affect the exchange of defense intelligence information or cooperation within NATO and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

An official from one of the countries in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance said Washington had not sent formal signals about changes to information sharing. At the same time, he said US officials had shared a smaller volume of data across several platforms over the past year.

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Tensions between the US and Canada

As the publication notes, the new restrictions deepen a broader dispute between the two countries. It is taking place amid repeated statements by President Donald Trump about the possible annexation of Canada and a trade confrontation over tariffs on steel, aluminum and other goods.

Canada responded by imposing tariffs. Prime Minister Mark Carney said in March that the country had increased defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product. Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty also criticized an August social media post by Hegseth, calling it unworthy of the head of the Pentagon.

On Friday, Trump said Canada feels “too confident” and that Washington can no longer allow it. Canada’s Department of National Defence did not provide Anadolu with a comment on the report at the time of publication.

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