The Pentagon has awarded U.S. startup CycloKinetics an $86.3 million contract to develop alternative fuels suitable for military aviation, space launches and weapons. Breaking Defense reports, citing the company.

Fuel without equipment modifications

The Utah-based company, founded in 2009, has worked with the U.S. Department of Defense for more than a decade on fuels that can replace conventional jet and other fuels without significant modifications to existing engines and fuel systems.

CycloKinetics CEO Mukund Karanjikar said the company’s fuel solutions are produced from cycloparaffinic hydrocarbons and have a higher energy density. According to him, the new contract should help create a production prototype that will demonstrate the technology’s potential to scale to a commercial level.

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Three types of fuel

CycloKinetics is developing three products: the CycloJP jet fuel replacement, CycloRP rocket fuel and CK-10 missile fuel. Karanjikar claims that the aviation and rocket variants can increase the range of platforms. He previously said that the aircraft fuel could potentially increase flight range by about 30%.

According to the company’s head, CycloRP could make it possible to place a greater mass into orbit. CycloKinetics also says it has already tested its solutions on military platforms, without specifying which ones. The company claims that during testing, the fuel could be used as a direct replacement for conventional fuel while delivering better performance.

Karanjikar said that with large-scale production, a single plant could potentially produce tens of millions of gallons of fuel per year. The company is also considering the commercial aviation market.

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