The U.S. Department of Defense has conditionally approved a $250 million loan for U.S. startup 6K to build a battery materials plant in Tennessee. TechCrunch reports.

Plant in Tennessee

6K, founded 12 years ago and based in North Andover, Massachusetts, said it had received conditional approval for the funding. The future facility will use microwave-based technology to produce battery materials that are not expected to depend on Chinese suppliers.

The Pentagon's interest in expanding domestic manufacturing capacity is linked, among other things, to the use of batteries in the military sphere.

Microwave plasma

6K's technology involves heating metals with microwaves to a plasma state and then depositing the material onto a surface. According to the company, this makes it possible to reduce the number of stages in producing cathode material, one of the key components of batteries.

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The company also says its process can be used for several types of batteries, including lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Previous funding

Earlier, 6K received a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This grant, awarded in 2023, was canceled by the Trump administration, after which the company had to reapply.

The plant was initially scheduled to launch in 2024, but the cancellation of the grant and uncertainty in the electric vehicle market forced 6K to revise its plans.

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