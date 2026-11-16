Pentagon considers prosecuting Brett Sylvia — The Independent

In the United States, the Pentagon is considering the possibility of pursuing its own criminal case against Brett Sylvia, who was dismissed on October 28 from his position as head of strategy, plans and policy at the Joint Chiefs of Staff. As The Independent reports, this may be connected to suspicions of providing classified information to the press.

According to The Washington Post, the US presidential administration instructed the military to consider the possibility of separate proceedings against Sylvia. In that case, his actions could be reviewed simultaneously by the US Department of Defense and the Department of Justice.

Suspicions of an information leak

An unnamed official cited by The Washington Post said that the materials had been handed over to Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle for further review. According to the official, Sylvia allegedly told military investigators that he had taken notes from classified government documents and passed information obtained from them to a journalist.

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The same official claimed that Sylvia communicated with the journalist via Signal and deleted their correspondence. No official reason for his dismissal was initially given.

Pentagon statement and possible court-martial

The day after the dismissal, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said that the department does not tolerate intentional unauthorized disclosure of classified information. He did not name Sylvia, but reported personnel measures and the referral of materials to the Department of Justice.

Military law experts noted that the involvement of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's team could complicate a procedure that should take place without interference from senior officials. If disciplinary proceedings continue within the Pentagon system, an appointed general will decide whether to refer the case to a court-martial. If the case is heard by a court, the decision will be made by a panel of eight military personnel senior in rank to the accused.

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