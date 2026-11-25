In the United States, the Pentagon has signed a $2.82 billion contract with Boeing for the delivery of 15 KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft. This is the final production lot under the initial program contract concluded in 2011, Defense News reports.

Final lot under the initial agreement

The new agreement is approximately $350 million more expensive than the previous lot of 15 aircraft, which the U.S. Air Force purchased a year earlier for $2.47 billion. Completion of the previous order is expected by mid-2029, and of the new one by mid-2030.

The U.S. Air Force has already received 116 KC-46As. According to Boeing, a total of 203 such aircraft are either already in service or under contract worldwide. Japan and Israel also operate these aircraft.

Further purchases depend on resolving problems

The contract for 15 aircraft is the 13th and final production lot whose cost was provided for under the initial agreement. Going forward, the U.S. Air Force plans to purchase up to 75 additional KC-46As from Boeing under the tanker production extension program. The military wants to have 263 such aircraft to fully replace the KC-135s built in the 1950s and early 1960s.

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U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff General John Lamontagne said that the purchase of another 75 aircraft would depend on Boeing resolving existing deficiencies. The best-known KC-46A problems concern the aerial refueling boom and the Remote Vision System, whose cameras are used by operators to guide the boom.

Modernization of the vision system

In June, Boeing announced the completion of the first stage of flight testing for the upgraded RVS 2.0 system. The U.S. Air Force expects to deploy it in summer 2027, three years later than the original schedule. Boeing has recorded more than $7 billion in losses on the program because the contract has a fixed price and the manufacturer covers cost overruns itself.

The Air Force has cited the reliability of the refueling system and a shortage of spare parts as the main factors limiting the KC-46's flight readiness. In May, the U.S. Air Force and Boeing agreed on a plan which, together with funding in the budget request for fiscal year 2027, is intended to increase aircraft availability by more than 20% by 2030.

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