More than 188,000 employees in Cyprus earn less than €1,500 per month, the PEO trade union said. This is more than one-third of all salaried workers in the country, Cyprus Mail reports.

PEO believes that economic growth has not sufficiently improved the financial situation of low-paid workers. According to the union’s assessment, rising housing costs, everyday goods and other household expenses are creating financial pressure on people with low incomes.

Results of collective bargaining

PEO’s General Council reviewed the results of this year’s collective bargaining and set priorities for the next stage. So far, 174 collective agreements covering 104,183 workers have been renewed. They provide for an average increase in wages and other payments of more than 3%, in addition to automatic cost-of-living adjustments.

The agreements also include shorter working weeks in sectors where employees had previously worked more than 38 hours, increased contributions to provident funds, and improved compensation for maternity, paternity, childcare and care leave for close relatives.

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The union described the results as encouraging but insufficient to overcome the financial difficulties faced by low-income households. PEO intends to seek further increases in basic pay, primarily for workers at the lower end of the pay scale.

Demands for 2027

One of PEO’s main demands for 2027 is the introduction of a 38-hour working week without a reduction in pay. The union also advocates for higher starting salaries, better pension conditions through provident funds and stronger legal force for sectoral collective agreements.

PEO also proposes strengthening oversight of compliance with collective agreements and linking work permits for workers from non-EU countries to employers’ implementation of such arrangements. Separately, the union calls on the government to fulfill its commitment to set the national minimum wage on an hourly basis and substantially increase it in line with the cost of living.

Other proposals include developing social and affordable housing, rent subsidies, a permanent reduction in VAT on electricity, ending the double taxation of fuel and increasing social benefits.

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