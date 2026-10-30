Water disruptions deepen voter dissatisfaction in Johannesburg — TimesLIVE

In Kensington, Johannesburg, South Africa, residents are complaining about days-long water supply disruptions ahead of elections scheduled for November 4. Due to the unstable water supply, people are forced to fill buckets and bottles every time water becomes available, TimesLIVE reports.

Residents do not expect rapid changes

Area resident Abel Mabui said that his home had been without water for several days. According to him, the supply has become unpredictable: sometimes there is water, and sometimes it disappears. He intends to vote, although he does not place much hope in change.

Mabui also said that politicians should think about people and provide basic services. He hopes that the election results will bring change to the community.

Forty-two-year-old Nomsa Khumalo also plans to take part in the vote, but does not want to raise expectations about its outcome. She said that, if possible, she would consider moving to her marital home in Giyani, Limpopo province, where she has a pump for water from a borehole. At the same time, leaving Johannesburg is difficult for her because of the need to work and unemployment.

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Reservoirs are closed at night

Kensington ward councillor Carlos da Rocha said that the water situation in the area has become increasingly unstable over the past two weeks. According to him, water returns and then disappears again, and residents do not know when they can expect supply.

Da Rocha explained that reservoirs are closed at night so they can fill up and are reopened in the morning to distribute water. However, this has not resolved the problem because the volume of water flowing into the reservoirs has also decreased.

The councillor proposed considering a water supply schedule every other day so that households can stock up. He also expressed doubt that the available number of water tankers is sufficient to provide for residents. TimesLIVE requested comment from Johannesburg Water and said it would add a response once received.

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