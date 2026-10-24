In Israel, several days before the elections, the campaign has intensified due to personal attacks, provocative advertisements and the spread on social media of images created with artificial intelligence. As The Hindu reports, polls ahead of the October 27 vote show almost equal support for the bloc of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the camp of his main centre-right rival, Gadi Eisenkot.

AI content in the campaign

On October 21, Eisenkot posted a video on X congratulating Netanyahu on his 77th birthday. The clip featured AI-generated characters, including a Hamas militant speaking from a tunnel and an image of Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The video referred to claims that Netanyahu allegedly helped preserve the Islamist movement’s rule in Gaza; the prime minister strongly denies this.

Netanyahu also used AI content against his rival. In July, he released a video in which Eisenkot refuses to hug a young man wearing a T-shirt bearing the words “Unity of Israel” and instead hugs Arab-Israeli candidate Mansour Abbas. The clip sparked outrage over claims that the young man was made to resemble Eisenkot’s son, who was killed in fighting in Gaza in 2023. Netanyahu’s party denied this.

Attacks on Arab parties and candidates

Netanyahu’s camp circulated clips playing on fears of a possible opposition coalition with Arab-Israeli parties. In some videos, Jewish opposition politicians remove masks and appear as Arab-Israeli candidates, while others show Arabs above a collapsing parliament building. Likud party billboards also appeared across the country with the slogan “Right-wing or Palestine” next to photographs of Arab-Israeli politicians.

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Tair Abu Ras, head of the Regional Thinking Forum at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute, called this incitement, primarily by the prime minister’s camp. According to him, right-wing forces consider the participation of an Arab party in a coalition illegitimate and are trying to impose such a perception of Eisenkot’s coalition.

Personal attacks

Candidates whose families suffered during the wars following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack also became targets of attacks. Lali Deri, whose son was killed in Gaza in 2024, is running for the new far-right Am Ha Israel party, which advocates universal military conscription. She said there was a coordinated smear campaign that mentions her son’s death and accuses her of betraying his memory.

An unofficial Facebook page of Likud supporters also published an image contrasting two mothers: Talik party candidate Tali Gvili was depicted against the backdrop of the Israeli flag, while Einav Zangauker, who criticizes Netanyahu, was shown among protesters tinted red. The caption contrasted one group with the other.

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