In Australia, a 12-year study involving 6,220 adults found that longer daily television viewing was associated with a faster decline in kidney function. A stronger association was observed among people with type 2 diabetes, News-Medical reports.

Data observed over 12 years

Scientists analyzed data from participants aged 25 and older in the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle Study, AusDiab. The baseline examination took place in 1999–2000, with follow-up examinations after five and 12 years. Pregnant women and people with type 1 diabetes were not included in the analysis.

Kidney function was assessed using the estimated glomerular filtration rate based on blood creatinine levels. Participants also reported how much time during the previous week they spent watching television, videos, or DVDs on weekdays and weekends. Those who spent less than 150 minutes per week on physical activity were considered physically inactive.

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Results and limitations

Over 12 years, the average glomerular filtration rate fell from 96.5 to 89.9 ml/min/1.73 m², while average television viewing time increased from 1.77 to 1.91 hours per day. An additional hour of viewing per day was associated with a 2–3% acceleration in the annual decline in kidney function. The researchers estimated this as approximately two additional months of age-related decline in the measure over five years.

The analysis also suggested a stronger association among women, although this result was less consistent in additional checks. Data for physically inactive participants were also inconsistent, and the interaction was not statistically significant in the main analysis. The study is observational and therefore does not establish that television viewing itself causes worsening kidney function. The results could have been affected by self-reported activity levels, the loss of some participants during follow-up, diabetes duration, diet, and medication use.

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