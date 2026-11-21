UN talks on regulating weapons systems with limited or no human control ended with a commitment to continue work on new rules until 2028. As The Independent reports, participants agreed to hold further talks over the next two years.

Advocates called for binding rules

Supporters of restrictions urged the swift adoption of legally binding rules for systems that can identify and strike targets with varying degrees of autonomy. Such systems are sometimes called “killer robots.”

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This position was supported by around 100 states. The United States, Russia — an aggressor state — and Israel, which the source describes as major weapons manufacturers, opposed this approach.

The status of future rules remained uncertain

According to the publication, Russia’s objections weakened the final agreement and fell short of the expectations of human rights groups. Participants did not decide whether future measures would be legally binding.

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