In Cyprus, talks on creating a direct communication channel between military personnel on opposite sides of the Green Line have reached a deadlock. The sides cannot agree on exactly whom the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus should maintain direct contact with, Cyprus Mail reports.

Dispute over participants in the contact

According to sources close to the matter, the Turkish Cypriot side proposes establishing direct dialogue between the National Guard and the Turkish Cypriot Security Forces. The Greek Cypriot side, in turn, wants a direct channel with Turkish military units on the island.

Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman said after a trilateral meeting with President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and UN envoy María Ángela Holguín that he had proposed creating such a mechanism. According to him, Christodoulides rejected the proposal. Earlier, Erhürman included this initiative in a plan of ten confidence-building measures submitted to Christodoulides after his election as Turkish Cypriot leader.

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Contacts currently take place through the UN

In January, Erhürman stressed the need for a direct military channel after an incident in the buffer zone involving Greek Cypriot farmers and Turkish Cypriot military personnel. According to him, the purpose of the mechanism would be to ensure immediate contact in the event of problems.

At the same time, Christodoulides stated in a July report by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the UN's good offices in Cyprus that he was ready to discuss creating a mechanism for military contacts between the opposing forces on the island.

Currently, communication between military personnel on opposite sides of the Green Line is conducted through the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus. The Turkish Cypriot Security Forces and a Turkish military garrison operate in the north of the island, while the National Guard and the Greek Battalion in Cyprus are on the other side.

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