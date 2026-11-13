Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states have reached a preliminary agreement on temporarily granting industry around 120 million additional free emissions allowances. They are planned to be distributed during 2026–2030, Tagesschau reports.

Savings for energy-intensive industries

According to the European Parliament, the change to the rules of the EU emissions trading system is expected to save industrial companies several billion euros. The agreement provides for more free allowances than the European Commission had proposed.

According to the European Commission's estimate, its version could have provided the relevant industries with around €6 billion in savings. The European Parliament said that the expected amount of savings would increase due to the larger number of free allowances. The compromise still needs to be formally approved by the European Parliament and EU member states.

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How the allowance system works

The European ETS emissions trading system sets an overall limit on carbon dioxide emissions for specified sectors. Companies receive allowances for CO2 emissions, can trade them or buy additional ones at auctions. This creates a price for each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted.

The number of available allowances is gradually reduced to raise their value and encourage investment in climate protection. Energy-intensive industries, including the chemical and steel sectors, already receive some allowances free of charge.

Link to climate targets

In July, the European Commission proposed additional changes to the ETS to support European industry amid high energy prices and competition from abroad. The proposals included a slower reduction in the number of allowances, which would mean that industry could emit more CO2 for longer. Such an approach would make it more difficult to achieve the EU's climate targets. The EU aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 compared with 1990 levels.

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