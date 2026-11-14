An international group of scientists that studied materials from the 2021 eruption of the Tajogaite volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma found that magma superheating can delay crystal formation for more than eight hours. This may allow magma to remain fluid for longer, rise to the surface faster and create conditions for high lava fountains, ScienceDaily reports.

Delay in crystallization

Magma consists of molten rock, gases and, in some cases, solid crystals. Under normal conditions, as it cools, crystals begin to form around microscopic crystalline “nuclei.” Superheating—raising the temperature above the level at which crystals remain stable—can dissolve these nuclei and make the melt structure more uniform. Under such conditions, it is more difficult for new crystals to form.

The researchers recreated volcanic temperature and pressure conditions in the laboratory using samples from La Palma. Using synchrotron X-ray microtomography at the Diamond Light Source facility, they observed crystal formation in real time. Additional experiments were conducted in Prague to track the processes over a longer period.

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In samples without superheating, crystals began to appear after about 20 minutes. In samples subjected to strong superheating, the onset of crystallization was delayed by more than eight hours.

Impact on the nature of the eruption

Crystals increase the viscosity of magma, meaning its resistance to flow. The scientists incorporated the experimental results into models of magma ascent through the Earth’s crust. According to their calculations, delayed crystallization allows magma to remain less viscous for longer and move faster. Under these conditions, volcanic gases can push molten rock out of the vent, forming lava fountains.

By contrast, magma that crystallizes earlier becomes more viscous and rises more slowly. This gives gases more time to escape and may contribute to calmer effusive eruptions, in which lava mainly flows onto the surface. The study results were published in the journal Nature Communications. The authors note that assessing volcanic hazards should take into account not only magma composition, gas content and pressure changes, but also its thermal history before an eruption.

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