In Pakistan, remittances from citizens working abroad reached $14.8 billion in the first four months of the 2026–2027 fiscal year. This is 14% more than in the same period of the previous year, when inflows amounted to $13 billion, Dawn reports.

In October, Pakistanis abroad transferred $3.9 billion to the country. This was 13.8% higher year-on-year and 8.5% more than in September.

Annual target — $45 billion

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad previously set a remittance inflow target of $45 billion for the 2026–2027 fiscal year. In the previous fiscal year, their volume exceeded $41 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The largest amount of funds from July through October came from Saudi Arabia — $3.668 billion, up 16.5% from a year earlier. The United Arab Emirates transferred $3.051 billion, while the United Kingdom transferred $2.226 billion.

Main source countries

The highest growth rate among the main sources of remittances was recorded in the United Kingdom, where inflows increased by 19.2%. European Union countries transferred $1.866 billion, the United States — $1.259 billion, and other Gulf Cooperation Council states — $1.374 billion.

In October, the largest volume of remittances also came from Saudi Arabia — $981.6 million. It was followed by the UAE with $815.9 million, the United Kingdom with $592.2 million, EU countries with $461 million, and the United States with $328.9 million.

Read us on