In Libya, the shutdown of the pipeline that carries oil from the largest Sharara field could reduce its production by about 350,000 barrels per day. Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) said that a valve on the line was closed by a group it described as operating outside the law, Anadolu Agency reports.

Production losses

A separate shutdown of the Hamada pipeline is already causing a loss of about 15,000 barrels per day. According to the NOC’s estimate, the combined reduction from the two shutdowns will amount to approximately 365,000 barrels daily.

This corresponds to about 26% of Libya’s average crude oil production in October. The country produced 43.47 million barrels then, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, according to the NOC.

The field and terminal

The Sharara field is located in southwestern Libya. It supplies oil to the coastal terminal in Zawiya, which provides feedstock to a local refinery and tankers for export.

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The field is managed by Akakus Oil Operations on behalf of the NOC and four international partners. The partners include Spain’s Repsol, France’s TotalEnergies, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor. In August, production at Sharara reached about 335,000 barrels per day, while the NOC and Akakus discussed increasing it to approximately 355,000 barrels per day by mid-2027.

In September, the shutdown of the same pipeline had already disrupted refining operations. After an armed group closed the valve on September 21, the NOC shut down one of the two units at the Zawiya refinery to keep the other operating. Oil flows resumed on September 26.

The NOC board of directors called on the Petroleum Facilities Guard and state authorities to help restore the operation of both pipelines. The corporation also said it intends to take legal action against those responsible for shutting down the line from Sharara.

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