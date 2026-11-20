In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr will play Al-Ahli on Friday in a rescheduled league match. Cristiano Ronaldo comes into the game after the international break: the Portuguese forward has finished his national-team duties, so he had time to recover ahead of the club season.

As The National reports, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions are in third place. They have the same number of points as Al-Qadsiah and are two points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Al-Qadsiah have played one match more than both rivals. A victory over Al-Ahli would allow Al-Nassr to move above Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo's form

In Al-Nassr's previous match, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 victory over Al-Kholood. After that game, he has eight goals in 10 league matches this season. Overall, the 41-year-old striker has 985 career goals.

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The match against Al-Ahli was initially scheduled for October 15 but was postponed for logistical reasons related to the players' rest period. It will be the only league game this weekend.

Al-Ahli's position

After 11 matches, Al-Ahli are in sixth place and trail fourth-placed Al-Ittihad by three points. Marino Pusic's team comes into the meeting after a 1-6 defeat to Jeddah's Al-Shabab, which ended a run of four victories.

At the same time, Al-Ahli have not lost at home at King Abdullah Sports City this season and have conceded only two goals there. In three matches in Jeddah against this opponent, Ronaldo has scored one goal — a winning penalty in 2024.

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