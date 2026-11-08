The student-backed list that won Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections proposes gradually increasing defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product. The country’s defense expenditure was estimated at approximately 2–2.5% of GDP, Anadolu Agency reports.

Luka Ponorac, a representative of the list and former Serbian army officer, told RTS that spending is initially planned to be raised to 3%, and subsequently to the long-term target of 5% of GDP. He emphasized that the pace and scale of the program’s implementation will depend on the financial and personnel resources available to the future government.

Higher payments for military personnel

The program also envisages raising military personnel’s salaries by 20–30% and measures to eliminate pay disparities between ranks and positions. According to Ponorac, in some cases members of special units earn more than generals, while senior lecturers at the Military Academy earn less than some officers in operational units due to differences in allowances.

Other proposals include more transparent and predictable career paths for personnel, as well as a more effective and fair distribution of defense resources among all branches and services of the armed forces.

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Artillery, air defense and drones

Modernization priorities include rocket artillery systems with ranges of 150 to 300 kilometers, an integrated short-, medium- and long-range air defense system, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The program also covers network-centric communications and command systems, as well as air surveillance and early-warning capabilities.

The list proposes strengthening the role of military expert councils, the Military Technical Institute and the Technical Test Center. Separately, the program provides for ensuring that military security and intelligence services operate within the law and for investigating allegations of possible unlawful actions by certain officials.

According to the final results confirmed by the Republic Electoral Commission on November 5, the student list won 140 of 250 seats in parliament in the October 25 election. An alliance led by former President Aleksandar Vučić received 103 mandates. The new parliament has not yet convened, and the government has not formally been formed.

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