In Brazil, the re-election of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has, according to experts, increased the likelihood that the country will meet its goal of ending deforestation across all biomes by 2030. Lula won a closely contested presidential race against right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro and secured an unprecedented fourth presidential term.

In a speech after the results were announced, Lula said Brazil would show the world how climate policy is implemented in the country. He also stressed that during the past four years of his time in office, the scale of deforestation had decreased every year, Climate Home News reports.

Decline in deforestation in the Amazon

New data from the Brazilian Space Agency, released earlier in October, showed that forest clearing in the Amazon had fallen to its lowest level on record. This followed the introduction of an anti-deforestation action plan that limited the expansion of illegal cattle ranching in the world’s largest tropical forest.

Climate scientist Carlos Nobre, co-chair of the Science Panel for the Amazon, said Brazil had a historic opportunity to prevent a critical threshold beyond which large parts of the Amazon could turn into savannah. According to him, this requires ending deforestation by 2030, countering forest degradation and accelerating large-scale forest restoration.

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Funding forest protection

The election result could also strengthen international support for the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, a fund whose creation was initiated by Brazil. The mechanism provides for raising public seed capital for investment in financial markets, with returns from those investments intended for countries with tropical forests.

Brazil, despite its status as a developing country, has pledged to contribute $1 billion to the fund. The fund aims to raise $10 billion from governments by the end of the year. The day after the election, the Netherlands announced a contribution of €500 million, which it plans to pay over ten years subject to parliamentary approval. The total amount of pledged contributions reached $7.8 billion.

At the same time, Lula will work amid a strengthening of Bolsonaro’s right-wing supporters in both chambers of parliament. Observatório do Clima, a network of Brazilian environmental organizations, said that about seven out of ten future lawmakers and senators may vote against the climate and environmental agenda.

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