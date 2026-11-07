In Kenya, the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has demanded that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) explain the fate of 13,000 electronic cargo-tracking seals previously purchased with taxpayers' money. As Nation Kenya reports, transporters say that the introduction of a new system requires them to buy or rent new devices from private suppliers.

Costs of new devices

Under the rules of the new Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS), transporters, importers and other participants in cargo operations must obtain electronic seals from 15 approved private companies. The cost of one device ranges from 45,000 to 65,000 Kenyan shillings, or approximately $350 to $500. Suppliers also charge about 3,900 shillings, or $30, as a monthly service fee for each seal.

KTA chair Newton Wangoo said the new scheme shifts the cost of cargo monitoring onto transport companies, although the association considers it a legally defined duty of the state. According to him, some rental terms also provide that transporters will bear part of the cost of the equipment.

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Possible court challenge

KTA intends to challenge the new requirements in court. At the same time, the association urged its members to continue transportation but not agree to the forced purchase, rental or use of private seals at their own expense. Transporters fear that refusing the new devices could lead to missed delivery deadlines, contractual penalties, cargo storage costs and demurrage.

The association also cited a risk of corruption due to the rush to obtain the devices, as some operators may try to avoid delays through bribes. KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control Lillian Nyawanda said the authority is considering the transporters' appeal and has forwarded the association's letter to the relevant body for consideration.

Importance for the Northern Corridor

Electronic seals are used to monitor cargo transported from the port of Mombasa to regional markets. The system transmits data on cargo movements and is intended to alert authorities to possible interference with cargo during transportation. The Northern Corridor serves, among others, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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