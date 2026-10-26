Freight carriers from various regions of Mexico are protesting and blocking highways, demanding stronger road safety. Traffic is mainly disrupted on approaches to the Mexico City metropolitan area, as well as in the states of Veracruz and Oaxaca, Mexico News Daily reports.

Highway blockades

Most actions take the form of partial blockades. At the same time, a complete traffic closure was reported on National Highway 135D between Tehuacán and Oaxaca. CAPUFE reported that traffic was closed in both directions near the toll booth on the Tehuacán–Oaxaca highway.

Protesters were also reported on the Puebla–Acatzingo, Mexico City–Puebla, Acatzingo–Ciudad Mendoza, Ciudad Mendoza–Córdoba, Guadalajara–Colima roads and other highways. Traffic was not blocked on some of these sections.

Strikers’ demands

National carriers’ associations said that up to 1 million trucks could potentially join the indefinite strike. They warned of possible disruptions in the supply of goods and fuel.

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Industry representatives say they do not seek to harm families but are demanding answers to their demands. Carriers describe the situation as a “double burden”: they pay substantial taxes and high private road tolls but, they say, receive unsafe and poor-quality road infrastructure.

Tax benefits and safety

Protest participants also oppose proposed changes to the road-toll benefit in the draft federal budget for 2027 and are calling on President Claudia Sheinbaum to reconsider the proposal. The draft budget envisages lowering the annual revenue threshold for receiving a tax credit from 300 million to 250 million pesos, which could deprive transport companies with annual revenue of 250 million to 300 million pesos of the benefit.

The National Chamber of Freight Transport says the sector is already suffering from rising diesel fuel costs and high road tolls. According to the data cited in the report, 1,105 truck robberies and 15 driver deaths were recorded in the sector by September this year.

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