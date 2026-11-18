Brenda Patea, the former partner of world No. 1 Alexander Zverev, has filed a lawsuit against him in Germany. The tennis player’s lawyers were formally served with the documents on Wednesday during the ATP Finals in Turin. As The Guardian reports, the claimant believes the athlete violated the terms of an out-of-court settlement between them.

Claims over an interview

The lawsuit concerns statements that Zverev allegedly made in an interview with the French sports newspaper L’Equipe earlier this year, according to Patea. The tennis player allegedly said that the accusations had been found to be false and that his innocence had been proven.

Patea’s lawyer, Michael Scheele, said these words triggered a wave of criticism against his client, harmed her work as an influencer and, in her view, violated her honor. He also claims that the agreement prohibited both parties from making any public statements.

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Patea is asking the court to prohibit Zverev from repeating such comments and to impose a fine of up to €250,000 for each violation of such a ban.

The defense’s position and the previous case

Zverev’s Berlin lawyers, Christian Schertz and Anna Sophie Heuchemer, confirmed receiving the lawsuit. They said their client would defend himself and that the statement attributed to him, if it was made in precisely that form, is a permissible value judgment protected by Germany’s constitution. The defense also denies a breach of contractual obligations.

Zverev was previously accused of causing bodily harm to Patea during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. The tennis player denied any guilt. In 2024, Berlin’s district court ended the case after a settlement was reached: the court did not issue a verdict, and the settlement did not require Zverev to admit guilt. He agreed to pay fines to the state and charitable organizations. The athlete himself did not comment on the new lawsuit.

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