Darragh Burns scored his first goal for Derry City in the FAI Cup final at Aviva Stadium, earning the team its seventh victory in the competition. The midfielder struck a low shot in the 69th minute of the match against Waterford, BBC Sport reports.

Goal before substitution

The 24-year-old Burns joined Derry City in July. He said that before the decisive moment, he saw preparations being made for a substitution and was telling himself to create something dangerous. The footballer noted that scoring his first goal for the club in a final at the Aviva was the best possible scenario.

According to Burns, he had not taken any shots in the match before scoring. The player moved centrally with the ball, beat an opponent with a feint and found the net. He also described the season as difficult for the team, but said that at the start of the campaign the club would have been satisfied with such an outcome.

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A trophy for the captain

Derry City captain Michael Duffy won the FAI Cup for the fifth time: twice with Dundalk and three times with his hometown club. He called the success the best feeling of his football career and said he had won the trophy for the first time as Derry City captain.

Derry City finished the season in fifth place in the Premier Division after a campaign during which manager Tiernan Lynch left the club in August. According to Duffy, the FAI Cup victory also secured the team a place in the 2027–28 Europa League.

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