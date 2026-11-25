The first Pakistani astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, arrived at China’s Tiangong space station as part of the three-member crew of the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft. The launch took place on the morning of November 25 from northwestern China. The spacecraft docked with the station three and a half hours after liftoff, and after completing safety procedures, the crew entered its main module, the South China Morning Post reports.

The station’s first foreign visitor

Ali became Tiangong’s first foreign visitor. He was accompanied to the station by commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi. The Pakistani specialist underwent seven months of flight training in China.

He is expected to conduct experiments on bacterial photosynthesis and study the effects of microgravity and space radiation on quinoa seeds. After a week in orbit, Ali is to return to Earth together with two members of the Shenzhou-23 mission, including Lai Ka-yin, the first astronaut from Hong Kong.

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China-Pakistan cooperation

Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, said the countries began discussing a crewed space mission with a Pakistani astronaut in 2016 or 2017. Last year, China and Pakistan signed an agreement on training Pakistani astronauts for short-term flights to the station.

In April, Ali and Pakistani Air Force pilot Khurram Dawood were selected for training in China from a shortlist of 60 candidates. According to Iqbal, China had previously helped Pakistan launch satellites: in 1990, the country’s first domestically developed experimental satellite, and in 2024, its first lunar orbiter.

Pakistan is also preparing to send a lunar rover as part of China’s Chang’e-8 mission, scheduled for 2028. The country joined the International Lunar Research Station project in 2023.

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