The first Embraer C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft built for the Air Force of the Republic of Korea arrived at Seoul Air Base in the city of Seongnam, South Korea, on November 23. It is the first of three aircraft the country is purchasing under the Large Transport Aircraft II program, AeroTime reports.

The aircraft, with serial number 39000013, arrived bearing South Korean Air Force markings but still retained the Brazilian test registration PT-ZNA. The formal handover of the aircraft to the military has not yet taken place.

Route to Seongnam

According to open flight-tracking services, on the final leg of its route the C-390 departed from Clark International Airport in the Philippines. Earlier, the aircraft made stops in Muscat, Oman, and Chennai, India.

Embraer presented this aircraft at the Singapore Airshow on February 3, 2026, when it was in the final stage of assembly. The aircraft conducted its first flight in March at Embraer's facility in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Modernizing the transport fleet

South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration, DAPA, selected the C-390 in December 2023, preferring it over the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules and Airbus A400M Atlas. The program was then estimated at 710 billion won, or about $543 million.

South Korea's tactical transport fleet includes four C-130J-30 aircraft delivered in 2014, as well as older C-130H and CN-235 turboprops. According to Embraer, the twin-turbofan C-390 can carry up to 26 tonnes of cargo and reach a cruising speed of up to 870 km/h.

According to Embraer, the contract provided for industrial cooperation: South Korean companies will manufacture components for the C-390 and develop aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in the country.

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