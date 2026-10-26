Staff at Victoria Barracks in Sydney, Australia, have begun packing their belongings ahead of a planned relocation amid the federal government's intention to sell the historic military site. As ABC News Australia reports, defence sources said that “boxes are being packed” on the premises already, with the goal of having all personnel vacate the barracks by Christmas.

Victoria Barracks in the Paddington area is a 176-year-old Australian Army base. It is among 67 underused or vacant defence sites identified by the federal government for sale. The initiative was launched following an independent audit; asset sales are expected to generate up to $3 billion in revenue. The list also includes the HMAS Penguin facility in Sydney's Middle Head area.

Relocation of about 500 people

About 500 people are based on the 13-hectare site, including representatives of several army commands and support units. Under the relocation plan, most personnel will be transferred to barracks in Randwick. Some employees will be temporarily accommodated at Defence Plaza Sydney, an office building in the city's central business district, about two kilometres from Victoria Barracks.

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Australia's Department of Defence said that staff were informed of their future workplaces last week. The department said it seeks to relocate the units as quickly as possible in order to reduce operational disruptions, preserve their integrity and provide certainty for future postings. The department estimates that most personnel will leave the site by the end of 2026.

Criticism of the sale

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called on the federal government to reconsider its decision. He said the barracks should remain in public ownership and be used by the Australian Defence Force. Thousands of participants in a rally in Sydney also opposed the sale, including former Prime Minister John Howard, state Labor MPs, One Nation supporters and representatives of the Greens party.

Defence Minister Richard Marles defended the sale plan. According to him, Victoria Barracks is not critical to the country's defence, while retaining the site as a military facility would require $200 million over the next decade. Marles also assured that all buildings on the site would be preserved even if it is sold. The barracks, built by convicts in the 1840s and initially occupied by the British Army, house the Army Museum of New South Wales.

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