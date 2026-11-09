Semeniuk’s Perugia beat Trentino in five sets — Interia Sport

Italy’s Perugia, featuring Polish volleyball player Kamil Semeniuk, defeated Trentino in a SuperLega match that went to five sets. The match ended 3:2, with Semeniuk’s team prevailing 15:8 in the tie-break.

As Interia Sport reports, Trentino won the first set 25:22. Perugia responded with a 25:17 win in the second set, but the home side regained the lead after the third set, 25:23. The fourth set ended with another convincing Perugia victory, 25:17.

Semeniuk scores 18 points

Semeniuk scored 18 points in the match. He converted 13 attacks, recorded four scoring blocks and served one ace. His attack efficiency was 57% — 13 successful attacks from 23 attempts.

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In reception, the Polish outside hitter registered 59% positive actions, 34% of which were perfect. Perugia’s other top scorers were Oleh Plotnytskyi, who scored 22 points, and Ferre Reggers with 26 points.

Leading the SuperLega

For Perugia, this victory was its sixth in a row in the Italian championship. The team continues to lead the SuperLega standings.

Perugia will play its next match against Trentino on Saturday, November 14. The teams will meet in the Italian Super Cup final, with the match scheduled to start at 18:00.

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