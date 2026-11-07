In Australia, a petition signed by more than 10,000 residents of Adelaide’s northern suburbs demanding improvements to road infrastructure has been referred to a South Australian parliamentary committee for consideration with bipartisan support. The campaign primarily concerns congestion on Curtis Road, which connects eight suburbs, ABC News Australia reports.

The petition’s author, MacDonald Park resident Bronnie Coulter, said heavy traffic on local roads posed a safety problem. Last month, Legislative Council member Sarah Game presented the document containing the signatures to parliament.

Residents’ proposals

Campaign participants propose adding extra lanes to Curtis Road and Womma Road, widening Main North Road, and adding exit lanes from the Northern Expressway. They are also concerned that traffic jams could delay emergency services, including during the bushfire season.

According to the City of Playford, an average of 10 people will move to the area every day over the next 20 years. The area’s population has grown from around 71,000 in 2006 to 116,000 and, according to projections by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, could reach 184,000 by 2046.

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Housing development and roads

Playford Mayor Glenn Docherty noted that one in five new homes in the state of South Australia was built within the council area last year, while another 1,100 land parcels received development approval. The council rejected, by a vote of 5 to 7, a proposal to call on the state government to suspend land releases and approvals for housing projects.

Planning Minister Nick Champion acknowledged residents’ dissatisfaction but opposed freezing development. He said such a move would threaten jobs, limit housing options and deprive the council of revenue that could be directed towards road upgrades.

Champion said a new roundabout at the intersection of Heaslip and Curtis roads and a rail overpass on Curtis Road, with a total cost of 280 million Australian dollars, should ease congestion.

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