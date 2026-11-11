Researchers at Kyushu University in Japan have found that perfluorobutanesulfonic acid (PFBS), considered a potentially safer replacement for traditional PFAS, is absorbed by zebrafish embryos and accumulates in their bodies. As News-Medical reports, the experiment showed disruptions in metabolic processes, cellular stress and signs of developmental abnormalities in the embryos studied.

Metabolic disorders

The scientists exposed fish embryos to different concentrations of PFBS. RNA sequencing showed changes in the expression of genes associated with glucose and fat metabolism, including genes involved in the tricarboxylic acid cycle and lipid metabolism.

The researchers also recorded elevated levels of reactive oxygen species, mitochondrial dysfunction and increased cell death. The study leader, Associate Professor William Ka Fai Tse of Kyushu University’s Faculty of Agriculture, suggested that these signs of oxidative stress may result from disruptions in metabolic genes.

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Outwardly normal, but with internal changes

Despite the absence of obvious external abnormalities, biochemical and histological analyses revealed noticeable cellular and morphological changes. Minor structural abnormalities were found in the embryos’ hearts, which may indicate impaired cardiac function.

The fish also showed minor skull deformities, reduced neural tissue volume and signs of impaired visual development in behavioral tests. The authors noted that PFBS may be less harmful than other PFAS compounds, but its effects on living organisms at the embryonic stage may still have negative consequences.

PFAS are a group of persistent chemical compounds used in industrial and consumer products. Because they can remain in the environment for a long time and accumulate in organisms, they are also called “forever chemicals.” The study results were published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials Advances.

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