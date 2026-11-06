Democrat Pia Dandiya defeated Republican Casey Askar in the election for Florida's 22nd congressional district to the US House of Representatives. The former school principal, whose parents immigrated from India, won about 52% of the vote versus 48% for Askar.

According to NDTV World, her victory strengthens the informal group of Indian American lawmakers in the House of Representatives known as the Samosa Caucus. The group could have lost two members and shrunk from six to four congresspeople.

Re-elections and preliminary results

In Virginia, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam was re-elected in the 10th district, defeating Republican Dave Beckwith. In Washington state, Pramila Jayapal was projected to retain her seat in the 7th district, where she faced Republican Nirav Sheth.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

California Congressman Ro Khanna also won a new term in the 17th district after defeating Republican Ritesh Tandon. Ami Bera was leading Republican Robb Tucker in California's recently redrawn 3rd district, with about 60% of the vote versus 40%.

Possible return to six members

In Arizona, physician and former state legislator Amish Shah was leading Republican Jay Feely in the 1st congressional district. If Shah retains his lead, the Samosa Caucus will once again have six members.

Earlier, Illinois Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi left his House seat to run for the US Senate but lost the Democratic primary to the state's lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton. Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar also failed to win a new term, losing the Democratic primary to state legislator Donovan McKinney.

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