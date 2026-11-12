In Geneva, Switzerland, South Korean composer Lee Hanuriji won first prize in the composition category of the 80th Geneva International Music Competition. Hours later, Apple Music Classical named pianist Lim Yunchan’s recording Bach: Goldberg Variations — Live at Carnegie Hall the Classical Album of the Year 2026, Korea Herald reports.

Victory in Geneva

Twenty-year-old Lee Hanuriji won with the orchestral work Stuff #1. He also received all six special prizes in the category, including the Audience Prize, the Young Audience Award and the Student Prize. The work was performed at Victoria Hall by the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande under the baton of 23-year-old German conductor Mats Tiersch.

The cash prize for first place is 15,000 Swiss francs, or about $18,000. Brazilian Rafael Marino Arcaro took second place, while Sing-Yat Chen from Hong Kong came third. The three finalists were selected from 188 applicants from 46 countries. Lee Hanuriji studies at the Korea National University of Arts and won Hungary’s Bartók composition competition in November 2024.

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Recognition for the Bach recording

Lim Yunchan’s album was released in February on the Decca Classics label and contains a recording of his live performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations at Carnegie Hall in New York. Apple Music Classical editors selected it from among all classical albums released in 2026.

The recording held first place in the platform’s global Top 100 chart for 16 weeks and spent a total of 39 weeks in the top 10. Apple Music Classical also plans to release an exclusive deluxe edition of the album with comments from the pianist and additional audio and video materials. A special Classical Session recorded at Apple’s London studio in Battersea is due to be released in early 2027.

Lim and Lee have known each other for many years: when the composer was 14, the pianist, who is two years older, performed one of his works for the first time. In March 2025, Lim opened his concert at the Tongyeong International Music Festival with a five-minute composition by Lee that he had commissioned.

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