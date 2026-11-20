Five major pharmaceutical companies told a U.S. House of Representatives committee that they will not begin new clinical trials at sites linked to China’s People’s Liberation Army. STAT News reports.

Company statements

The companies are Merck, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb. All five companies said they would not initiate new clinical trials at sites linked to China’s People’s Liberation Army, which the source describes as the military wing of the Chinese Communist Party.

Separately, several of the largest pharmaceutical companies said they do not plan to open new clinical trial sites in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region or in hospitals linked to the Chinese military.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Committee investigation

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on China launched an investigation into these five companies in June. The reason was concerns over the possible disclosure of intellectual property, ties to the military and ethical standards at trial sites in sensitive regions of China.

In letters to drug manufacturers, the committee also pointed to growing concerns about possible security risks.

Read us on