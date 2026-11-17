Five European countries are negotiating an agreement that provides for the deportation to Rwanda of asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected. France 24 reported this in the evening edition of the Eye on Africa program on November 16.

Negotiations on the agreement

The program description says that five European states are negotiating an arrangement to relocate to Rwanda asylum seekers who were denied asylum. The headline of the France 24 report describes Rwanda as a location for a hub for migrants with rejected applications in the EU.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Topics of the episode

The negotiations concerning Rwanda were one of the episode's three topics. The program also covered political tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, which emerged at the Francophonie summit in Cambodia.

A separate report focused on young women in Tunisia who are increasingly choosing weightlifting and bodybuilding as a means of self-expression. The Eye on Africa episode lasted 13 minutes and 12 seconds.

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