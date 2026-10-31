In Singapore, five companies registered in the country that may be linked to fires in Indonesia which led to transboundary haze have agreed to engage assessors and cooperate in the assessment process. This was reported by Singapore’s National Environment Agency, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Companies agreed to assessment

The agency met with representatives of Wilmar International, Golden Agri-Resources, APP Company, APP Company (China), and Indofood Agri Resources. Separately, it plans to meet with Kencana Agri, which has expressed readiness to voluntarily engage assessors.

NEA said that the companies’ voluntary participation in the process would help establish the facts, including whether they were involved in or linked to the fires in Indonesia that caused or worsened the haze in Singapore. The assessments will be conducted by assessors from the transboundary haze panel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First Resources statement and next steps

The agency also welcomed First Resources’ recent public statement. The company said it was prepared to engage investigative and legal firms to examine its possible involvement in or link to the fires in Indonesia. NEA expects written confirmation from First Resources of its participation in the assessment process.

Earlier this week, executives of ten companies that may potentially be linked to fires causing haze pledged to fully cooperate with Singapore’s investigation. This followed a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister K. Shanmugam, and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

The officials outlined to company representatives the government’s expectations and plans to strengthen legislation in order to hold those responsible for haze pollution accountable. On Friday, the Ministry of Law and NEA also announced the selection of seven members of a specialised panel that will assess companies identified by the authorities.

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