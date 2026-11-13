Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands plan to announce in Vienna an agreement with Rwanda to establish a center for the deportation of migrants who have no legal right to remain in the European Union. This was reported by Politico Europe, citing three sources familiar with the scheme.

Pilot center in Rwanda

The agreement is expected to be announced on Monday. It will apply only to asylum seekers who have exhausted all options for obtaining legal permission to reside in the EU and have been refused.

The five countries have regularly held meetings to prepare a mechanism for establishing centers outside the European Union's territory. They will be able to deport there people who have been ordered to leave the EU. The countries had previously stated that they intended to conclude the first agreements on such centers in 2026 and launch them the following year.

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Conditions and concerns

The center in Rwanda is intended to become a pilot project. According to the publication, agreements with other countries and involving other EU members may emerge later.

A recent reform of EU rules allowed member states to conclude agreements on such centers provided that international human rights standards are observed. At the same time, the details of the scheme, including the nationality of the people who will be transferred, the conditions of their stay and oversight mechanisms, will depend on the specific agreement.

Human rights organizations warn that such centers could create risks of human rights violations outside the EU's oversight and legal mechanisms. In 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled unlawful the British plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for the remote processing of their claims. The planned initiative by EU countries concerns people who have already been ordered to leave the bloc's territory.

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