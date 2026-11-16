Austria, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands and Germany plan to establish a return centre in Rwanda for asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected. The participants in the initiative intend to create the first such centre next year.

Initiative of five states

Baltic News Network reports on the countries' plans. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, speaking alongside representatives of other European states and Rwanda's interior minister, said that the goal is to establish the first centre in the country as early as next year.

The European Union has been working for several years on tightening migration rules, reducing the number of asylum seekers arriving in the bloc's 27 member states, and increasing the number of returns of people whose applications have been rejected. One direction of this policy has been to send such people to centres outside the EU.

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Plans for an agreement

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that European countries hope to finalize an agreement soon. According to her, the arrangement is meant to become a turning point in responding to challenges related to illegal migration and help counter the business model of smugglers of illegal migrants.

European officials stressed that the new return centres will comply with European and international law. In June, the European Parliament voted to allow member states to establish centres outside the EU independently or in small coalitions and send asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected there.

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