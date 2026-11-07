Five EU countries call for closer ties with Britain — The Guardian

The leaders of Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Denmark have called on the European Union and the United Kingdom to strengthen cooperation ahead of the EU-UK summit scheduled for November 20 in Brussels, Belgium. In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, they stressed the mutual benefits of deeper engagement in clean energy, The Guardian reports.

Von der Leyen and Costa are due to meet in Brussels with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The sides hope to sign agreements on food and drink, carbon emissions and youth exchanges.

Electricity negotiations

The heads of the five states also called for accelerating negotiations on the United Kingdom's return to the EU internal electricity market. In the letter, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proposed agreeing at the summit on a path to conclude these negotiations.

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The letter's authors described the United Kingdom as a close partner in the transition to clean energy. In their view, integrating the country into the EU internal electricity market is necessary to fully harness the potential of the North Sea and turn it into the world's largest clean energy hub.

Budget contribution issue

Earlier, the United Kingdom and nine other European countries concluded a pact to accelerate the construction of offshore wind farms in the 2030s and develop the energy grid in the North Sea. At the same time, returning to the internal electricity market may require London to contribute to the EU budget, including to cohesion funds that support the economic development of poorer regions.

According to an assessment by industry organization Energy UK published in 2024, if the current model of energy relations is maintained, the United Kingdom could incur additional costs of £10 billion in 2024–2029 due to higher energy bills and lower budget revenues. A representative of diplomatic circles in Brussels said that access to a more integrated European energy market could make electricity trading more efficient and reduce costs for consumers in the United Kingdom.

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