Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and the Netherlands are set to jointly purchase more than 430 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from defense company BAE Systems. Sweden will be the lead country in the project, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti.

Finland’s share

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said that his country will purchase 160 vehicles under the agreement. According to him, the value of Finland’s share of the procurement will amount to about €2.8 billion, or $3.07 billion.

The CV90 is manufactured by BAE Systems Hägglunds, the Swedish unit of BAE Systems. The new equipment is planned to be used to replace outdated equipment and strengthen the capabilities of the ground forces. The Finnish vehicles are also expected to have capabilities to counter unmanned aerial threats.

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Joint NATO project

Häkkänen called the agreement NATO’s largest joint procurement in land defense. According to him, the cooperation should strengthen the military capabilities of the participating countries and improve the interoperability of their forces.

The five states have been working on the joint procurement since 2025, when they signed an initial declaration of intent together with Estonia. Estonia later withdrew from the initiative.

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