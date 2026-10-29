In Tshwane, South Africa, five polls conducted from June to October ahead of the local elections placed the Democratic Alliance (DA) first, ahead of the African National Congress (ANC). At the same time, none of the studies predicts an outright majority for the DA, while the ActionSA party could become decisive in negotiations over a future coalition, Daily Maverick reports.

DA ahead, but without a majority

Only the first poll by The Common Sense/Social Research Foundation gave the DA more than one-third of the vote. This is 10 percentage points higher than the DA's figures in the other studies. With such a distribution of support, the party could form a coalition with FF+.

In all five polls, the DA ranks first and the ANC second. In the News24/Sabi and eNCA/Markdata studies, the EFF ranks third and ActionSA fourth; in the other two polls, these parties switch positions. FF+, which has traditionally voted together with the DA, could also play an important role.

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ActionSA could determine the coalition’s composition

Combined, the results of the latest three polls give the DA and FF+ pairing slightly more seats than the ANC and EFF tandem. Under such scenarios, ActionSA could help either of the two camps form a majority.

Under the News24/Sabi scenario, the current coalition of the ANC, EFF, ActionSA and PA is three seats short of a majority. If the DA and ActionSA resume cooperation, a coalition of the DA, ActionSA and FF+ would also need the support of smaller parties. By contrast, the eNCA/Markdata model projects a comfortable majority for an alliance of the DA, FF+ and ActionSA, while the current coalition is one seat short.

The scenarios are based on the assumption that the DA will not cooperate with the EFF or PA, and that neither the ANC nor the DA will involve the MK party. The publication notes that a potential five- or 10-seat advantage of the DA and FF+ over the ANC, EFF and PA bloc could be a statistical error. ActionSA's position could also be affected by a conflict between partners in the current coalition after hundreds of residents fell ill because of contaminated water.

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