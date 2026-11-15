Five organizations condemn drone attacks in Sudan — Anadolu Agency

The African Union, the UN, the European Union, the League of Arab States and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) condemned the escalation of drone attacks in Sudan. They called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Joint statement by the organizations

In a joint statement released by IGAD on Sunday, the five organizations expressed deep concern over a new wave of deadly drone strikes across the country. According to Anadolu Agency, the authors of the statement said the attacks were worsening the suffering of civilians already enduring a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

The organizations condemned strikes in the states of Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, Gedaref, El Gezira, Sennar and Red Sea. According to their statement, the attacks caused civilian casualties and damaged critical civilian infrastructure, including power plants and medical facilities.

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Humanitarian consequences

The statement said that damage to energy facilities had caused widespread power outages and disrupted essential services, further worsening the humanitarian situation. The authors of the appeal also stressed that the attacks were complicating humanitarian operations and prospects for peace and recovery.

The five organizations stated that there is no military solution to the war and called for an end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as to external support that contributes to escalation. They recalled the need to comply with international humanitarian law and ensure accountability for violations. Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has intensified in the states of North, West and South Kordofan since October 2025. According to UN estimates, tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war began in 2023, while nearly 13 million have been forced to leave their homes.

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