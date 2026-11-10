Researchers at the University of the Pacific School of Pharmacy in Stockton, United States, tested five large language models on 227 infectious disease examination questions for future pharmacists. All systems showed accuracy of about 90%, while ChatGPT-4o-mini had the highest result at 91.2%, News-Medical reports.

Which models were tested

The study compared OpenAI's ChatGPT-4.1 and ChatGPT-4o-mini, Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4, Microsoft's Copilot in its web version, mobile app, and Edge browser, as well as Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash. All models received the same instructions: select an answer, explain why it was correct, and indicate why alternative options were incorrect.

The questions were taken from the mandatory Integrated Clinical Sciences Infectious Diseases course for second-year students in the accelerated three-year Doctor of Pharmacy program. They covered medicinal chemistry, clinical microbiology, pharmacology, therapeutics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. Data were collected from May to July 2025, and answer accuracy was checked against answer keys provided by course instructors.

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Complex and visual tasks

The models showed lower accuracy on medicinal chemistry and clinical microbiology questions. Results were also worse on tasks requiring higher cognitive levels — those involving application, analysis, evaluation, or creation — as well as on questions containing images.

The authors classified the tasks according to Bloom's taxonomy, format — multiple choice or fill-in-the-blank — and the presence of images. Model responses were assessed only as correct or incorrect; the explanations were not separately checked for completeness or clinical safety. Two researchers independently reviewed all questions answered incorrectly by at least one model and agreed with the assessments.

The results indicate that AI responses to specialized pharmacy tasks should be independently verified, especially in complex clinical situations and when interpreting visual information.

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