A reanalysis of the magnitude 4.2 marsquake S0976a, recorded by NASA's InSight lander on Mars on August 25, 2021, points to activity in a deep fault beneath Valles Marineris. Researchers believe the most likely explanation for the tremor was tectonic movement in a crack in the crust beneath the largest known canyon system in the Solar System, Live Science reports.

Source of the powerful marsquake

InSight recorded the S0976a event on the side of Mars opposite its landing site — in the western part of Valles Marineris. At the time of its detection, it was the most powerful marsquake recorded by InSight or another lander on Mars. In May 2022, it was surpassed by a magnitude 4.7 marsquake, leaving S0976a in second place among such events.

In a study published on October 15 in the journal Nature Communications, scientists reanalyzed the seismic-wave data. By their estimate, the tremor occurred in a fault zone at a depth of 20 to 40 kilometers beneath the canyon. Crustal blocks likely shifted horizontally relative to one another along a steep deep-seated fault.

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Other explanations were not confirmed

The authors of the study also modeled other possible causes of the tremor, including a large asteroid impact and a landslide inside the canyon. However, according to their conclusions, these scenarios did not explain the recorded seismic signals. The study's first author, Chon-Hung Son of Imperial College London, noted that faults beneath Valles Marineris may shift and generate marsquakes, although the geological processes that formed this structure ceased long ago.

Valles Marineris stretches for about 4,000 kilometers — approximately 10 times longer than the Grand Canyon. Mars does not have tectonic plates like Earth, and its outer crustal layer is mostly continuous. At the same time, it has faults, some of which are visible on the surface. The InSight mission arrived on Mars in 2018 and ended operations in December 2022.

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